iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 127,825 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the typical daily volume of 55,219 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,543,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,080,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.16. 32,205,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,003,977. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

