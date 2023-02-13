iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after buying an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 497,787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,410. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

