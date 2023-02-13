iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Up 105.6% in January

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the January 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. 497,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after buying an additional 185,214 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,286,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares during the period.

