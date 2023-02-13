iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 675,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 609,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 506,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after acquiring an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.65. 13,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

