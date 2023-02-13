iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.32. 1,602,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,341. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.