iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,541 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.55% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $37,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $60.22 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $66.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.