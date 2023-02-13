iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,774,229. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.