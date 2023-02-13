iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,574 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
BATS IEFA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989,279 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.
