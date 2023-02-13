iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Beaumont Capital Management LLC

Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGZ. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGZ traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $107.18. 2,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,396. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

