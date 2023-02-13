iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Reduced by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,575 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
SHY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $81.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,069. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
