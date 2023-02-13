Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $184.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.