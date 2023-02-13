IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIX stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.31.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
