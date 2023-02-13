IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Down 0.4 %

IRIX stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.31.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

