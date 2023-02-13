IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Hits $631.62 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $631.62 million and $12.71 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000147 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

