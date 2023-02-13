Investors I. L.P. Mbg Buys 13,377 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Byline Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE BY traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,565. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $945.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.19.
Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
Recommended Stories
