Investors I. L.P. Mbg Buys 13,377 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BY traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,565. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $945.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.