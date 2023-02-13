Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 9,726 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the average volume of 5,253 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Coty Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. 12,569,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,666. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Insider Activity at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,307,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,581,000 after purchasing an additional 599,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after buying an additional 883,215 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,402,000 after buying an additional 1,788,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,361,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coty by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,086 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

