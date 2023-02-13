Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2023 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.50 to $69.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Blackstone was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

1/12/2023 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Blackstone was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

1/5/2023 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Blackstone Inc alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,826,739 shares of company stock valued at $160,357,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.