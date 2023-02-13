Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AECOM (ACM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AECOM (NYSE: ACM):

2/10/2023 – AECOM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $102.00.

2/7/2023 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – AECOM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – AECOM was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

AECOM Stock Up 0.5 %

AECOM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.30. 527,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,420. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 546.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,380,000 after purchasing an additional 381,667 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

