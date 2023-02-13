Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.