Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $15.29.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
