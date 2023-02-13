Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OIA stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,737 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

