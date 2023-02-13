Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OIA stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
