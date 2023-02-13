Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.67. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

