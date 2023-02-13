Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 188,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 294,595 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $46.72.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

