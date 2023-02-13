Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Up 61.1% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

