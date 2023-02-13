International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,296. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,835. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

