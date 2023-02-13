InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/25/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/24/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 5,500 ($66.11) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53).

1/18/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.