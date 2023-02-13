Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.36

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 133444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Intapp Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,864.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $257,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,171 shares of company stock worth $6,761,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intapp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

