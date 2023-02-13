Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Installed Building Products worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

About Installed Building Products

IBP stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.74. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08.

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.