Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Insider Sells 1,998 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. 1,957,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,575. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

