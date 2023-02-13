Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CFO Sells 8,111 Shares of Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.62. 86,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $217.92 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

