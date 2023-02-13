Insider Buying: Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Purchases 34 Shares of Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) insider Mark Crawford bought 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($180.65).

Team17 Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TM17 traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 442 ($5.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,051. The firm has a market cap of £643.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00. Team17 Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 710 ($8.53). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 444.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 425.54.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

About Team17 Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.