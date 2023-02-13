Insider Buying: Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Purchases 34 Shares of Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17Get Rating) insider Mark Crawford bought 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($180.65).

Team17 Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TM17 traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 442 ($5.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,051. The firm has a market cap of £643.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00. Team17 Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 710 ($8.53). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 444.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 425.54.

About Team17 Group

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

