Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in January

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,600 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 1,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.9 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $11.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. 44 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGXF shares. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.