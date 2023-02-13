Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in January

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,600 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 1,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.9 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Innergex Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $11.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. 44 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -300.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.