IndiGG (INDI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,596.02

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $30,596.02 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

