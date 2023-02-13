Immutable X (IMX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.76 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $575.71 million and approximately $71.76 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004639 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.