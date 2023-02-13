Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $18.43 on Monday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.