Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $64.38. 67,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 259,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
