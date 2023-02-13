Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $64.38. 67,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 259,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 270.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after buying an additional 849,662 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after buying an additional 455,329 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter worth about $16,429,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter worth about $4,490,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

