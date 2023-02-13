IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($13.82) to GBX 1,120 ($13.46) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC lowered IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered IMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($19.83) to GBX 1,655 ($19.89) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,552.00.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. IMI has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

