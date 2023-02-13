Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.58

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 7900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$82.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Get Imaflex alerts:

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.