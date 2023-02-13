iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 148.3% in January

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iHuman Stock Down 5.9 %

IH stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.14. iHuman has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

