IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$46.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,817. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.45 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.89.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

