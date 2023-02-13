iExec RLC Reaches Market Capitalization of $154.22 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $154.22 million and $13.04 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00008754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.02878599 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $8,335,528.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

