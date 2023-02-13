ICON Price Reaches $0.21 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $194.71 million and $8.92 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,906,352 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,896,758.5570868 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21063437 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,900,275.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

