Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,100 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 255,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 97,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,526. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,304,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,839,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

