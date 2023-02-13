Hop Protocol (HOP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $259,600.93 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

