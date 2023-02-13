Hooked Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $157.34 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $115.38 million and $157.34 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00010674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00425660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.47 or 0.28196506 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.40631217 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $157,903,361.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

