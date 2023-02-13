holoride (RIDE) 1-Day Volume Hits $145,684.73

holoride (RIDE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, holoride has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $25.09 million and approximately $145,684.73 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.42 or 0.06887332 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00080426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00028691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00060067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00024519 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05723351 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $119,062.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

