HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
HMN Financial Price Performance
Shares of HMNF opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.15. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $25.98.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 8.43%.
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.
