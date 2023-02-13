HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of HMNF opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.15. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMNF. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in HMN Financial during the first quarter worth about $236,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.

