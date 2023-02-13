Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $4.08 Million Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 172,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 121.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 911,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

In related news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.88. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

See Also

