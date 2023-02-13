Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 96,100 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of RCM Technologies worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 450.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 104.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

In other RCM Technologies news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $88,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,258.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $88,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,258.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at $134,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,707 shares of company stock valued at $707,953. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCMT opened at $13.62 on Monday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.