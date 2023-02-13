Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,930 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of BCE by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after purchasing an additional 272,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

