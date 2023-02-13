Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 169,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $704.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

