Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Alta Equipment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,000,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ALTG stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.63 million, a P/E ratio of 86.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.